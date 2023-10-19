Experience Luxury Fragrances at Bahrain’s Inaugural Scent Arabia Event

- Advertisement -

Under the Patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Scent Arabia will take place at the Exhibition World Bahrain, in Sakhir on the 14th -18th of November 2023, it is considered Bahrain’s first luxury fragrance event taking place alongside Jewellery Arabia.

Organised by Informa Markets, the pioneers behind MEOS GEO, The Autumn Fair and Jewellery Arabia. Scent Arabia is bringing together over 40 exhibitors from 6 countries for 5 days, promising to bring an extensive range of limited-edition perfumes, niche perfumes, oud, incense and candles.

A unique and exceptional culinary experience “The Scent Arabia Aromatic Indulgence” will be featured during the show for media and influencers. An exquisite set of dishes specifically created by Chef Lorenzo Severini Head Chef of Due Mari Restaurant at Jumeirah Gulf of Bahrain Resort and Spa will be presented for a unique concept which incorporates flavours of perfume into culinary art. This intriguing blend of scents and flavours not only heightens the dining experience but also adds a touch of elegance and sophistication.

Chef Lorenzo Head chef of Due Mari Restaurant at Jumeirah Gulf of Bahrain Resort and Spa said: “My personal cooking style is all about flavours, senses, and colours. Every creation I embark on is meant to be exciting and interesting, even if it’s a dish we are all familiar with. My passion for cooking is not just about nourishing the body, but also about exciting the senses and igniting the imagination. Through the interplay of flavours, colours, and scents, I aimed to transform mundane dishes into extraordinary experiences”.

Commenting on the occasion, Mohammed Ebrahim, Exhibitions Director at Informa Markets, said: “Our visitors satisfaction is our top priority and this year we aim to transport our visitors to a world of fragrances and scents through our activations. Scent Arabia brings luxury to another level. Offering a 360-degree experience into the world of fragrances that goes beyond walking into a store at the mall.”

With a line-up of the most prestigious brands participating at Scent Arabia this year’s like Al Hawaj, Faces, Junaid perfumer, Rasasi and many more luxury perfume brands will exhibit their latest products and limited-edition collections.

If you are a perfume lover, then Scent Arabia is an event that you should not miss. It is a unique opportunity to discover new fragrances, meet the perfumers and experience the world of fragrance in a new way.