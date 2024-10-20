Experience ‘NONGAK’

- Advertisement -

Celebrating Korean Heritage Through Art

Bahrain recently experienced a mesmerising display of Korean cultural heritage through the traditional art form of Nongak. Performed by the talented six member ensemble, Nongak Cheonhajidaebon, this captivating event was part of the 33rd Bahrain International Music Festival and left audiences in awe.

Nongak, known for its combination of percussion, wind instruments, parades, dance,drama, and acrobatics, is a dynamic and immersive performance that has been inscribed on the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity since 2014.

The ensemble, composed of Lim Dongsik (Taepyeongso), Kwon Woosik (Jing), Jo Ye Young (Kkwaenggwari), Kim Kwangsu (Buk), Lee Kanghee (Janggu), and Song Changhyun (Sogo), showcased their expertise in this folk art. Their performances highlighted the vibrant essence of Korea’s cultural heritage, captivating audiences at Seef Mall’s Galleria and the Cultural Hall of the National Museum.

In an exclusive interview with Bahrain This Week, team leader Jo Ye Young explained the significance of Nongak. “Nongak is the representative community music of Korea. It’s a music that we sing

to pray for good harvest and to share the joy when there is a good harvest.”



Reflecting on their visit, sheadded, “This time is meaningful for us to do our best to show Bahraini people the excitement and the spirit of our Nongak tradition.”

The ensemble’s recent performance at the Seoul Traditional Music Festival during Chuseok prepared them for their Bahraini debut, and they were thrilled by the positive reception from the local audience.

The team emphasised the interactive nature of Korean traditional music, where encouraging phrases create a cheerful andlively atmosphere, engaging both the performers and the audience.

The traditional attire, Hanbok, added another layer of cultural richness to their performances. The diversity of Hanbok showcased by the group allowed the audience to appreciate the beauty of Korea’s traditional garments, enhancing the overall experience.

Their visit to Bahrain was marked by warm hospitality and positive interactions with the local community.

“The memorable thing about Bahrain is the kindness of people, their bright smiles, and manners,” said Younge.

The success of the Nongak performances at the Music Festival underscores the power of cultural exchange, bringing communities together through the universal language of art and music. This event not only celebrated the beauty and spirit of Nongak butalso ensured a deeper appreciation for traditional Korean arts among the Bahraini audience, leaving a lasting impression on all who attended.