Experience the Flavors of India at Lulu’s “Grand India Utsav” in Bahrain

Lulu Hypermarket has launched its vibrant “Grand India Utsav,” bringing the flavors, fashions, and festivities of India to the community in Bahrain in celebration of Indian Independence Day. The festival, inaugurated by Indian Ambassador Vinod K. Jacob at Lulu Hypermarket Dana Mall, features an array of promotions on Indian products and highlights the cultural ties between the two nations.

Ambassador Jacob praised the event for its “color and energy.” He noted that “Lulu is well-known for the immersive national festivals it organizes and India Utsav is always a highpoint celebrating the rich ties of friendship and commerce between India and Bahrain.”

Shoppers can take advantage of numerous special offers, including a 25% discount onfresh Indian buffalo meat and fish, and great deals on ethnic fashion. The festival also includes a special “Buy 2, Get 2” deal on men’s suits, shirts, trousers, and jeans.

The event is more than just a sale; it’s a community gathering. It features stalls run by local enterprising ladies and Indian food entrepreneurs, offering a platform to showcase their talents and products.

Mr. Juzer Rupawala, Lulu Group’s Director of Retail, highlighted the hypermarket’s robust network. “With our vast network of suppliers, logistics, and warehousing across India, we are offering the best on all things Indian,” he said. He added that the festival is a way of “welcoming the community in Bahrain to share their love of India,” noting that both Indian and other nationalities enjoy the colorful celebration.

The “Grand India Utsav” will continue until August 16th, inviting everyone to experience the best of India.