Experience the Joy of Ramadan: Buy a Nissan Car and win a Nissan KICKS!

Y.K. Almoayyed & Sons, the sole distributor of Nissan vehicles in the Kingdom of Bahrain, is excited to announce its special Ramadan campaign that offers an opportunity to its valued customers by offering a chance to win a brand-new Nissan KICKS with every purchase of any Nissan vehicle. For every BD 100 spent, customers will receive one entry into the grand prize draw.

This Ramadan, Nissan aims to enhance the joy and excitement of car ownership by giving customers an incredible chance to drive away in a stylish and dynamic Nissan Kicks. Known for its sleek design, advanced technology, and exceptional performance, the Nissan Kicks is the perfect companion for every adventure.

Nissan’s Ramadan campaign not only offers a chance to win an exciting prize but also provides customers offers on their wide range of vehicles to choose from. Offers include Nissan Sunny starting from BD 6,795; Altima starting from BD 9,995; Maxima starting from BD 13,995; Kicks Starting from BD 7,495; X-trail starting from 10,495; X-terra starting from BD 11,195; Patrol Starting from BD 20,995. All models come with 5 years roadside assistance and 5 years warranty.

The Nissan Ramadan campaign will run from March 1st to April 30th, giving customers ample time to take advantage of this incredible opportunity.

For more information about the Nissan Ramadan campaign, visit the Nissan Showroom in Sitra.