Experience the Ultimate in Luxury Crossovers: Lexus Unveils the All-New RX

- Advertisement -

Ebrahim K. Kanoo, the sole distributor of Lexus vehicles in Bahrain announces the arrival of unparalleled elegance and refinement to the high-end crossover market with the launch of the all-new RX.

- Advertisement -

First launched in 1998, the Lexus RX has created the blueprint for luxury crossover utility vehicles and set the tone in the segment ever since. The fifth-generation RX has been completely reimagined to deliver greater style, comfort, and performance than ever before and comes with a choice of three powertrains, two of which are electrified to contribute to the realization of a carbon-neutral society. The company is on track to achieve a full lineup of electrified vehicles in all categories by 2030 and aims to sell 100% BEVs globally by 2035.

Takaaki Ohno, Chief Engineer in charge of the vehicle’s development, commented: “Since the first-generation RX was born as a luxury crossover, the RX has been loved by many customers around the world. Now in its fifth generation, we embraced change using the RX to bring the joy of exhilarating driving to even more customers as a Lexus global core model. We worked thoroughly on the vehicle’s fundamentals to pursue a new driving experience and design that was both captivating and rooted in functionality. Created without compromise through the combined efforts of development and production, the all-new RX will become a companion that enriches your life. We hope customers in the Middle East will look forward to it.”

Complementing the all-new RX’s distinctive design is a thrilling drive personality imbued by three powertrain options. A newly developed inline 4-cylinder, 2.4-liter turbocharged engine that produces 275 hp and 430 nm of torque ‎is mated to a new 8-speed Direct-Shift automatic transmission (8AT). Meanwhile, the new hybrid-electric system combines a 2.5-liter petrol engine and electric motor to produce a total of 247 hp, which is mated to an electronically-controlled continuously variable transmission (E-CVT) to provide a fuel consumption value of 20.7 km/L. A hybrid-electric system pairing a 2.4-liter turbocharged engine with an electric motor is also available, which provides a combined power of 366 hp mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission that offers fuel consumption of 15.5 km/L while delivering a new level of driving pleasure.

Lexus has further developed its new ‘Next Chapter’ design language to create a vehicle that is instantly recognizable as an RX, but with a more dynamic, elegant, and confident character. A sleeker silhouette has been developed by extending the bonnet, lengthening the wheelbase by 60 mm, and lowering the roofline by 10 mm to create a coupé-like feel. The triple LED headlights are sleeker, sharper, and more horizontal, and the body and spindle grilles merge at their boundaries to create a seamless expression symbolized by the sense of a solid mass, striving toward a new identity and originality. The wider track (50 mm) gives a bolder stance and road presence, and the introduction of a new Lexus badge on the tailgate adds to the vehicle’s clean and contemporary look, while single-line Lexus signature taillights at the rear underline the vehicle’s iconic shape.

The all-new RX interior features Lexus’ Tazuna concept for the driver’s cockpit. Taking its name from a Japanese word describing a rider’s use of the reins to control a horse, Tazuna focuses on delivering direct, intuitive control of the vehicle by following the principle of ‘hands on the wheel, eyes on the road.’

The 2023 RX’s spacious interior offers ample luggage space and five newly designed luxury seats with excellent legroom, including an 8-way adjustable powered driver seat. Thanks to an intelligent tailgate design, the luggage compartment is now 50 mm longer and can accommodate bulkier objects, while the 40:20:40 split-folding rear seats enable long items such as surfboards to be easily transported.

As with any Lexus vehicle, safety is a top priority for the all-new RX. Drivers can enjoy complete peace of mind, thanks to the Lexus Safety System+, an advanced safety and driver assistance system that includes a Pre-Collision System (PCS) with an expanded detection range for vehicles, pedestrians, cyclists, and motorcycles, together with new features such as Emergency Steering Assist, Acceleration Suppression at Low Speed, and Intersection Collision Avoidance Assistance.

The system also includes all-speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC) with two new features; Turn Signal Control (TSC) makes highway overtaking safer and smoother by providing an initial increase in acceleration when the driver has engaged the turn signal, while Curve Speed Reduction (RSR) suppresses the vehicle’s speed when entering a bend and offers additional acceleration upon exiting the bend. Drivers also benefit from Lane Tracing Alerts (LTA), Lane Departure Alerts (LDA), and Adaptive High-beam Systems (AHS).

In another world-first, the new Safe Exit Assist (SEA) feature uses an e-latch system combined with a Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) to help prevent accidents. The system detects traffic or cyclists approaching from the rear and automatically cancels door opening if an occupant tries to open the door to avoid a collision. The 2023 RX also includes comprehensive safety features designed to protect its occupants, including seven SRS airbags, Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), Traction Control (TRC), Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), Brake Assist (BA), Parking Assist Monitor (PAM), Rear Cross-Traffic Alert (RCTA), Active Cornering Assist (ACA), Drive-Start Control (DSC), Panoramic View Monitor (PVM), and Hill-start Assist Control (HAC), among many others.

Customers can choose from nine distinctive exterior colors, including the newly developed Sonic Copper. Meanwhile, the interior comes in a choice of four elegant colors, including the newly developed DK. Sepia, a newly available Hazel option, Black and Fromage. Four-wheel designs have also been introduced to further express the driving feel pursued by the Lexus brand, including dark gray metallic and bright machined finish 19-inch aluminum wheels and a choice of three different 21-inch options.

For those seeking to experience the ultimate in thrilling responsiveness, Lexus is proud to introduce its first-ever turbo hybrid electric vehicle. The RX 500h F SPORT Performance’s new hybrid electric system comes with a front unit that integrates a high-torque 2.4-liter turbo engine, six-speed automatic transmission, and an electric motor. An eAxle rear unit allows the electric motor to provide low-end torque for improved performance and quick acceleration. In addition, the turbocharged engine produces high torque across the entire rev range for powerful acceleration, even at higher speeds. The RX 500h F SPORT Performance also features the new DIRECT4 all-wheel drive force system, which effectively maximizes front and rear wheel grip to deliver an invigorating and torque-filled driving experience.

The RX 500h F SPORT Performance model boasts exclusive interior and exterior features, including a distinctive ‘F’ mesh-pattern grille, a new front bumper design, black roof rails, and a choice of three distinctive 21-inch aluminum wheel designs. The cabin comes with Dark Spin Aluminum ornamentation, a unique meter, bolstered sports seats, a steering wheel with paddle shifters, and aluminum pedals and scuff plates. Owners can choose from a range of six exterior colors that emphasize the vehicle’s sportiness, including Heat Blue CL and White Nova GF, which are both exclusive to the RX 500h F SPORT Performance model, while the interior is available in DK. Rose, and Black variants.