Explore Beyond’ Unearths Bahrain’s Hidden Gems and Rich Heritage

The Diplomatic Protocol Communications in association with The Walt Disney Publishing and National Geographic launched the “Explore Beyond” book and project on the Kingdom of Bahrain in the presence of high level government officials and ambassadors in Manama.

Dr. Ramzan bin Abdullah Al Noaimi, Minister of Information; His Highness Shaikh Khalifa bin Salman bin Mohammed Al Khalifa, the Undersecretary at the Ministry of Labor; Shaikh Khalifa bin Ahmed bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities (BACA) President; Ahmed Khalid Al Araifi, Chief Executive Officer of the National Communication Centre (NCC), attended the launch of the book.

The Minister of Information emphasised the significance of documenting and showcasing Bahrain’s cultural landmarks, and highlighting the country’s rich history and heritage.

The project will showcase Bahrain’s cultural achievements, support various sectors, and reflect the status of the national economy, highlighting its unique investment potential and the country’s significant cultural, economic, and tourism achievements, Dr. Al Noaimi said.

The project aims to highlight the historical, cultural, geographical, and environmental attributes that Bahrain has to offer and present them to local and international audiences.

Speaking at the event, the founder of Diplomatic Protocol Communications Janez Lotric affirmed that the project is the culmination of seven years of work and collaboration between several bodies, noting the support provided by the relevant authorities to make this project possible.

He added that the project is meant to answer the questions of those who want to further explore the hidden gems of the Kingdom of Bahrain showcasing them to tourists and investors from across the globe.

During the event a number of individuals and entities were honoured in recognition of their efforts towards the completion of the project.