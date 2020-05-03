Sunday, May 3, 2020
BACA Virtual Tour

Explore the Rich Culture of Bahrain via BACA Virtual Tour

COVID-19 has an unprecedented effect all over the world. This period is a learning curve for all of us because our lives have changed drastically in the past couple of months. But, it also allows us to be more creative and it allows us to think outside of the box and create new programs that connect people together. Culture and art, are fantastic mediums that can really help in a time of crisis.

HE Shaikha Hala Bint Mohammed Al Khalifa, director general of the Culture & Arts Directorate – Bahrain Authority for Culture & Antiquities

With the current worldwide situation due to the pandemic at Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities (BACA) initiated innovative plans to connect with people in a positive manner. They communicate with the audience in Bahrain and abroad through unique platforms. Her Excellency Shaikha Hala bint Mohammed al Khalifa, Director General of the Culture & Arts recently explained BACA ’s virtual tour initiative in the Kingdom.

BACA covers so many areas that reflect on all cultural, artistic, and historic activities in the kingdom of Bahrain.

BACA Virtual tour: BACA manages three world heritage sites and people can log into the BACA website for information and lively visuals of these sites. BACA also conduct weekly programs that shed light on the pieces of collection at the Bahrain national museum, under the hashtag #museumfinds. This is an opportunity to allow any museum institution to showcase its collection through a photo and a brief summary of the piece, whether it’s an archeological piece or an artistic piece. This also can open many doors of knowledge, engagement, and all sorts of positive things that we need at this time,
in particular.

BACA Virtual Tour

BACA online library: BACA has an online library platform with books that have been published throughout the years. These are all accessible to all audiences. The books and poetry cover so many topics, history, arts, and culture.

BACA Exhibitions: There are so many exhibitions that BACA has launched in the past based and they are set up for a virtual tour on these days. If people want to explore exhibitions that had previously happened this is a very important tool. This is available for people to browse, to look, and to engage.

There are workshops and concerts and interactive activities that can be accessed on this website.

BACA for kids: BACA also has a platform on their website that shares a lot of downloadable educational activity sheets for the kids. Anyone who’s interested in giving information to younger audiences of various ages through different topics can download these sheets and do an activity with their kids. Having the children at home all the time, with everything that’s happening, we need to make sure that they use their time accordingly.

There are other things that audience can participate in which are photography, virtual exhibitions, an open call for artists to share either their literary works, poetry, artwork, etc.

We will bounce back to our normal lives soon. But let us use this time wisely with BACA initiatives to read, to look, to explore, all these things that we can develop through arts and culture.

