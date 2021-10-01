Expo 2020 Dubai opens with star-studded performances and spectacular fireworks displays

Expo 2020 Dubai has officially opened! The spectacular opening ceremony filled with numerous performances, unbelievable special effects, and multiple jaw dropping fireworks display was shown live all around the UAE!

Expo 2020 Dubai has officially opened! The spectacular opening ceremony filled with numerous performances, unbelievable special effects, and multiple jaw dropping fireworks display was shown live all around the UAE and even on the screens of New York’s Times Square!

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai saw his dream became a reality. It is nearly eight years since Dubai was awarded the right to host the 2020 world’s fair. Sheikh Mohammed was joined by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

Expo 2020 Dubai had the UAE flags, the BIE (the organising world body) and the flags of all 192 nations taking part revealed to a performance by the Grammy winner Angelique Kidjo and Saudi singer Mohammed Abdu.

The Expo 2020 Dubai evening begins! A star-studded cast of actors, singers, and superstars performed acts showcasing Dubai’s culture and progress. Emirati singer and actor Rashed Al Nuaimi performed the UAE National Anthem, UAE Superstar Hussain Al Jassmi portrays Dubai’s past and present in a performance with an Emirati girl, Chinese concert pianist Lang Lang accompanied Al Wasl Dome’s projection show, Ellie Goulding sang her hit song Anything could happen, a performance by Golden Globe winning performer Andra Day and, ending the night, with world-famous tenor, Andrea Bocelli singing “The Prayer”. The Expo had a total of over 900 performers for its shows from 64 countries, most of which are living and working in the UAE already.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, offered a prayer for the opening ceremony, saying: “Today we witness, together, a new beginning, as we inaugurate, with the blessings of Allah, Expo 2020. May God grant us success.”

The world’s biggest sound system and 152 projectors is assembled inside the Al Wasl dome featuring jaw-dropping special effects. The night was filled with performances and sequences making full use of this incredible technology.

The show opened with fireworks display of red, green, and white showing the colors of the flag and ended with a spectacular fireworks display signaling the start of Expo 2020 Dubai’s six-month long event as the center of the world.