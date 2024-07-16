- Advertisement -

MWPS launches campaign to protect outdoor workers

In a crucial move to safeguard the health and safety of outdoor workers, the Migrant Workers Protection Society (MWPS) has launched the #ExtendTheShade campaign. This initiative aims to extend Bahrain’s summer afternoon work ban from two to three months, addressing the urgent need for enhanced protective measures during the peak summer heat.

The campaign was announced by MWPS chairperson Mona Almoayed, during an online press conference. She emphasised the critical importance of worker well-being, stating, “The well-being of our workforce is paramount. By extending the work ban, we can significantly reduce the risk of heat-related illnesses and ensure a safer working environment.”

Joining her at the briefing was MWPS general secretary Madhavan Kallath, along with other esteemed members of the society. Mr. Kallath underscored the necessity of community, employer, and government support for the campaign’s success. “We urge everyone to join us in advocating for this crucial change. Together, we can safeguard the rights and health of our workers,” he said.

The campaign details were presented by Raji Unnikrishnan, the campaign coordinator and MWPS member. The #ExtendTheShade campaign aims to engage policymakers, businesses, and the public to build a collective effort towards this significant change. MWPS believes that extending the work ban is not only a moral imperative but also an investment in the nation’s socio-economic progress.

Bahrain enforces an annual work ban that prohibits outdoor labour from midday until 4 pm, spanning from July 1 to August 30. This protective measure, first instituted in July 2007, targets outdoor construction and other labour-intensive activities during the year’s most sweltering months. The adherence to this ban has been notably high among employers, thanks to the Labour Ministry’s rigorous inspection campaigns. These efforts underscore the government’s capacity to uphold labour standards through dedicated resource allocation. The primary objective of this legislation is to shield workers from life-threatening heat-related health conditions during peak temperatures.

Comparatively, other GCC countries have implemented a three-month work ban, with start and end dates varying between June 1 to August 30 or June 15 to September 15. Bahrain stands out as the only nation within the GCC to limit the duration to two months. Nonetheless, there is a growing chorus advocating for an extension of the ban, including NGOs, social workers, parliamentarians, and other stakeholders who are voicing their concerns over the well-being of the workforce.

MWPS is a non-profit organisation dedicated to the welfare and protection of migrant workers in Bahrain. Established in 2005, the society works towards ensuring low-income expatriate workers have access to basic human rights in Bahrain in accordance with international standards. MWPS aims to achieve this by creating awareness through education and advocacy, providing basic necessities to those in need, offering translation and administrative support services, and facilitating repatriation for special cases. It depends solely on donations from private companies and individuals to carry out this important work.