Motorsports in its genes, power rooted in the spirit of pure competition, unprecedented wins and unrivalled achievements, Maserati celebrates its racing past with F Tributo Special Edition.

Maserati’s racing debut was exactly 95 years ago; it was on 25 April 1926 that the first racing car to bear the Trident on its bonnet, the Tipo26, won the 1,500 cc class at the Targa Florio with Alfieri Maserati at the wheel.

28 years later, on 17 January 1954, Maserati made its debut in F1 and entered the pinnacle of world motorsports with the 250F driven by Juan Manuel Fangio. An iconic partnership, crowned by many victories, which Maserati is commemorating today in a fitting tribute.

The Brand’s history in competition and its connection with the racing world inspired the new F Tributo Special Edition, which received its world premiere at Shanghai Auto Show 2021.

F for Fangio, the driver who made his mark on an Era. Tributo, in clear homage to the glorious victories of the past.

The special series is available on Ghibli and Levante in two exclusive colours – Rosso Tributo and Azzurro Tributo – and evokes Maserati’s audacious spirit in this sporty version alluring in both looks and details.

The reference to the glorious past is obvious even from the exterior. Red is the colour of Italian motorsports, and historically Maserati cars always raced in paintwork of this hue, which represented Italy in motor racing in the early years of the last century.

The bright, vibrant blue of Azzurro Tributo, on the other hand, reminds us that blue is one of the colours (together with yellow) of the City of Modena, the Brand’s historic home.

There are further references to Fangio’s 250F, which had a distinctive red and yellow livery, in the yellow brake calipers and the wheel trims.

To complete the exterior look, Levante F Tributo is fitted with Anteo 21” wheels in Black and Ghibli F Tributo with 21” Titano wheels in glossy black. There is a specific badge in glossy black on the wheel arch and the trident logo in body colour on the C- pillar. Finally, the shades of the exterior details are reflected on the interior in the red or yellow stitching combined with the Black full-grain “Pieno Fiore” leather.