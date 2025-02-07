F1 Bahrain Grand Prix 2025 preparations Underway

Bahrain International Circuit (BIC), ‘The Home of Motorsport in the Middle East’, hosted its annual coordination meeting today with various ministries and government agencies ahead of the Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix 2025.

The gathering, held at Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain Bay, reviewed the Kingdom’s preparations for the mega sporting and entertainment spectacle, scheduled to take place 11 to 13 April as the fourth round of this year’s FIA Formula 1 World Championship.



BIC Chief Executive Shaikh Salman bin Isa Al Khalifa chaired the meeting, which was also attended by BIC COO Fayez Ramzy Fayez, BIC CCO Sherif Al Mahdy, BIC Administration Director Abdulrahman Qarata, BIC Corporate Services Director Beshara Abdu Beshara, and other members of the circuit’s top management.



Shaikh Salman spoke of BIC’s keenness to work closely with government institutions to ensure the successful organisation of the largest and most-anticipated event in the region, which attracts record crowds each year from all over the world.



Shaikh Salman discussed all the latest arrangements and the necessary coordinated efforts for the Formula 1 weekend and thanked the officials representing Bahrain’s ministries and government offices for their continuous support.



Beshara then gave a presentation on the Formula 1 weekend, detailing its most prominent activities, the organisational plan for hosting, and the procedures for receiving the participating stakeholders, officials, teams, and fans coming into Bahrain from abroad.

Beshara further explained the requirements and procedures for the efficient and orderly commute of fans to and from BIC during the race weekend. These included new plans to ensure the smooth flow of traffic, increasing the number of parking spaces to accommodate the expected rise in fan turnout, and the establishment of temporary pedestrian bridges designated for the ease and safety of fans’ movement between the parking lots and the gates.



The Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix 2025 is set to be another incredible occasion for the Kingdom, and race-goers can expect plenty of excitement both on and off the track.



Prior to the grand prix, Bahrain is also set to host three days of Formula 1 Aramco Pre-Season Testing 2025 from February 26 to 28, with the last two days open to fans. It will be the first time that all teams will have their new challengers on track together prior to the start of the new season.