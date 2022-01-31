FabyLand opens maiden Family Entertainment Center at Dana Mall, Bahrain

Listen to this article now

Children in Bahrain are getting ready to step up their fun quotient with the opening of Dana Mall’s FabyLand which was held on 27th January 2022 – a ‘futuristic’ family entertainment destination owned by Fun World International under Saudi Arabia’s major business conglomerate Al-Othaim Leisure.

The colourful and buzzy games and rides centre will be open for public spread over an expansive 24,000 square feet with popular rides such as everyone’s favorite Bumper Cars, Red Baron, Toy Swing, Happy Swing and Moon Tower. The Trampoline includes a foam pit that’s guaranteed to tire out even energetic guests at FabyLand. The multi-storeyed soft play structure features more than 100 different activities. There are lots of games, including extensive redemption machines, video games, kiddie rides and novelty machines.

Commenting on the opening of the facility, Mr. Karim Fayed, General Manager of Al-Othaim Leisure and Tourism, said: “We are excited to launch FabyLand at Dana Mall. Our vision is to offer an experience of leisure combined with fitness and recreational options to families. We have set-up a ‘futuristic’ ambience at the facility featuring a wide range of thrilling rides and attractions for all age groups. We are also bringing a trampoline concept that provides entertainment along with physical activities for toddlers, children, teenagers and adults.”