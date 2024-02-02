Fakhro Motors Unveils Fully Electric Models

Fakhro Motors unveiled its new lineup of fully electric models at an event hosted at the Gulf Convention Centre, Gulf Hotel, last month. The event was graced by esteemed guests, including Industry and Commerce Minister Abdulla Bin Adel Fakhro, Chinese Ambassador Minister Ni Ruchi, Abdulla Yousif Fakhro & Sons chairman Dr Esam Abdulla Fakhro, group managing director Mohamed Adel Fakhro, Fakhro Motors managing director Ahmed Esam Fakhro, Fakhro Motors director AD Huang, BYD Middle East and Africa Auto sales division general manager Santhosh Antony, Fakhro Motors general manager, and Commercial Counselor Li Baoan from the Chinese Embassy.

The launch introduced two fully electric models: the compact SUV BYD ATTO 3 and the luxury sedan BYD HAN. BYD celebrated a significant milestone as its six millionth new energy vehicle rolled off the production line, solidifying its position as the first automaker globally to achieve this remarkable feat.

Now, you can experience electric mobility with the BYD ATTO 3 and BYD HAN. To schedule a test drive, please call 17 217 217 or visit the BYD showroom in Sitra.