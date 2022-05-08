Famed Saudi Cartoon Series “Masameer” confirms first regional collaboration with PUBG MOBILE

Listen to this article now

PUBG MOBILE, one of the world’s leading mobile games, is officially launching its partnership with the regionally renowned Saudi comedy cartoon series “Masameer”. Myrkott Studios, the producer of the famous series, announces its first regional collaborations with the game. This collaboration provides PUBG MOBILE’s fans with themed content and exciting features, starting from the 5th of May until the 12th of May – as the kick off for this collaboration.

Through comedic parodies and a host of quirky characters, “Masameer” has positioned itself as an iconic animation series for Saudi Arabian and viewers across the Gulf (GCC) region. Followers tuning in can always expect to go on a Saudi journey filled with adventure and laughter.

PUBG MOBILE players will also be able to enjoy a special appearance of “Trad Dogheart”, as well as be able to redeem exclusive Trad items – which include a voice pack, space gift, avatar, frame, parachute, backpack, plane finish, and helmet.

After a monthlong series of partnerships and exciting surprises set for Ramadan, PUBG MOBILE’s collaboration with “Masameer” will being player’s Eid celebrations to an end on a high note, as players are expected to redeem exclusive items starting from May 5th.

Throughout the years, PUBG MOBILE has been continuously working to ensure it brings the best of entertainment and gaming experiences to its players in the region. This collaboration allows the brand to tap into the Arab film industry, marking an important milestone for PUBG MOBILE.

Reinforcing commitment to its fans in the GCC and Arab world, PUBG MOBILE continues to launch exciting collaborations and partnerships with local brands. This collaboration comes shortly after its partnership with globally renowned animated series Arcane, as well as famous Japanese Anime JUJUTSU KAISEN.