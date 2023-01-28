18.9 C
Farmers market at the Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain

Breezy, blue skies, farm-fresh produce and the delicious smell of a traditional Bahraini breakfast – the annual Farmers Pop-up Market at The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain is back, and more exciting than ever!

A fun-filled morning for both families and individuals alike supported the Bahraini farmers today while enjoying arts and crafts by local artisans, kids’ activities, and much more. Around 300 guests came to shop, eat and revel in a variety of booths from local suppliers.

The Farmers Market is happening on Fridays, 7 am to 1 pm at the Croquet Lawn. Entrance is complimentary and Bahraini buffet breakfast is available from 7 am to 11:30 am at BHD 6 per person.

Dates: February 3, February 17, March 3

