Farmers Market is now in Riffa. Oasis Mall-Riffa is hosting a Bahraini Farmers Market this season. The market inauguration was under the patronage of Sheikha Hind bint Salman Al Khalifa, Board of Directors of Al Rashid Group on Sunday the 23rd of February 2020. The farmers market was created as a concept to encourage the local farmers. Creating a sense of community awareness towards agriculture. This market plan is in line with the objectives of the National Initiative for Agricultural Development.

Oasis Mall has taken up this exceptional initiative to support and provide an opportunity to local farmers. Helping them make farming profitable. The Farmers Market will be held every week on Saturday & Sunday between 8 am to 12:30 pm up till the 29th of March 2020.

The farmers market will have approximately 15 vendors who will be selling fresh vegetables, fruits, local spices, etc. The market will also sell fresh Bahraini breakfast to all visitors. We request all residents of Bahrain to come and support the local farmers by visiting the Farmers Market at Oasis Mall – Riffa.