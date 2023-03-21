Fatema Al Ghenaim Wins the Grand Prize from Points by NBB

- Advertisement -

The National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) has revealed the grand prize winner of its Points raffle campaign, during a ceremony hosted at NBB’s headquarters, to mark the end of the campaign. During the event, the lucky winner, Fatema Al Ghenaim, was rewarded with a brand-new Jeep Wrangler, in the presence of the bank’s representatives.

- Advertisement -

In line with the Bank’s commitment to developing customer-centric initiatives, the 7-month-long campaign provided Points by NBB app users with the opportunity to redeem their points with raffle tickets which in return qualified them to enter the Jeep Wrangler draw. Customers who participated in the Credit Card balance transfer campaign were also eligible for one raffle entry for every BHD 50 transferred to their account.

Commenting on the occasion, Subah Abdullatif Al Zayani, Chief Executive of Retail Banking at NBB, said: “The variety of offers and engagement within Points by NBB ensures that our customers receive a rewarding banking experience. Our loyalty rewards app offers an array of benefits, delivering immediate value and engagement to our customers’ lifestyles, underlining our commitment to being ‘Closer to You’.”

On his end, Omar Al Adhami, Head of Retail Digital Banking at NBB, said: “Concluding 2022 with many prize winners of Points by NBB exclusive raffle campaigns, we congratulate our lucky Grand prize winner Fatima and extend our gratitude to all participants. Wishing everyone the best of luck in our upcoming raffles and exciting year of rewarding initiatives that are designed for them.”

As a loyalty rewards app, Points by NBB enables customers to redeem their points through cashback, Air Miles from Gulf Air, raffle tickets, or donations to various charities. Users can also enjoy a vast range of offers and discounts with participating merchants.