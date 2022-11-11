FedEx Express Showcases its Industry-Leading Aerospace Solutions at Bahrain International Airshow

- Advertisement -

FedEx Express (FedEx), a subsidiary of FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) and the world’s largest express transportation company, is showcasing its one-stop shop shipping solutions for the aerospace industry, at the Bahrain International Airshow (BIAS), from November 9 to 11, 2022.

Aircraft maintenance is an extremely time sensitive undertaking and the time needed to ship replacement parts, which range from large materials to specialized rare components, must be as short as possible. In order to meet the demands of the Aerospace and Aviation industries for speed and reliability, FedEx offers a value-added solution that combine a well-established global air network and customizable FedEx®️ Aerospace Solutions with services such as Dangerous Goods shipping, Automation solutions, supply chain solutions, and experienced customs clearance support to manage the specialized customs regulations required when transporting aircraft parts.



The broad selection of FedEx®️ Aerospace Solutions also includes the SenseAwareSM technology, a first of its kind innovation powered by FedEx. SenseAwareSM is a multi-sensor device that travels inside shipments, offering extended visibility into the movement of critical packages like aircraft parts and tools. The device can monitor current location, precise temperature, relative humidity, barometric pressure readings, light exposure, and shock events. The near real-time updates make it possible for customers to stay connected to their high-value shipments.

Visit FedEx Express booth # C60 during the BIAS held at the Sakhir Airbase.

For more information on FedEx services in Bahrain or to track your FedEx shipment, please visit fedex.com/bh