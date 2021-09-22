FEEDERTECH commences calls at Khalifa Bin Salman Port

Listen to this article now

Khalifa Bin Salman Port (KBSP), operated by APM Terminals Bahrain proudly welcomed M.V SONGA IRIDIUM on her maiden voyage to the Port on 18th September 2021. This is the first vessel to be deployed by feeder and shortsea operator “FEEDERTECH” on the UISC service. Ports on the rotation of this service include Bahrain – Jebel Ali – Karachi – Mundra – Sohar – Jebel Ali – Shuaiba – Umm Qasr – Bahrain.

This new service aims at fulfilling increasing customer demand for improved frequency and connectivity to/from Bahrain to ports in the Upper-Gulf and the Indian Sub-Continent.

Feedertech is represented in the Kingdom of Bahrain by National Shipping Agency W.L.L, part of the Al Sharif Group.



