Monday, May 31, 2021
More
    Feena Khair Dhofar University

    Feena Khair campaign’s role in overcoming pandemic’s effects highlighted at Dhofar University conference

    Secretary-General of the Royal Humanitarian Foundation (RHF), Dr. Mustafa Al-Sayed, has participated in the second Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) conference on “Coronavirus Pandemic and Sustainable Development in the GCC countries: Repercussions and Innovation Opportunities”, hosted by the Dhofar University in the Sultanate of Oman via video conferencing.

    - Advertisement -

    Dr. Al-Sayed shed light on the “Feena Khair” national campaign which was launched by HM the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs, His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa. The campaign contributed to overcoming the repercussions of the novel Coronavirus, and proved the cohesion between the citizens and the leadership.

    He said that the campaign had resulted in collecting a total of 100 million US Dollars, donated by the citizens, residents, merchants, businessmen, banks, companies and associations.

    He added that based on the directives of the Government Executive Committee, led by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, the Royal Humanitarian Foundation formed a committee to coordinate and follow up on the distribution of donations.

    The committee’s efforts resulted in helping more than 1,077 micro-entrepreneurs as per a kind gesture from His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, he said, adding that about 571 family projects, 5,500 Bahraini families and over 100 needy blind individuals have benefited from the campaign.

    An amount of BD 300,000 has been donated to persons with unpaid fines, he said.

    Dr. Al-Sayed indicated that several initiatives have been launched under the “Feena Khair” campaign, including making 224,000 facemasks, providing 12.850 laptops to families to help their children study online, providing psychiatric consultations to about 4,450 individuals and the distribution of 7,345 food baskets by 1300 volunteers.

    He pointed out that the “Feena Khair” campaign was the subject of an academic study conducted by Assistant Professor of Accounting at Ahlia University, Dr. Adel Sarea, and published by the UK-based Emerald Publishing’s “International Journal of Ethics and Systems”.

    The study, entitled “Guide to giving during the COVID-19 pandemic: the moderating role of religious belief on donor attitude”, found that charity projects and trust in charities have a significant relationship with donors’ attitudes towards fundraising appeal for the COVID-19 fight.

    Concluding his statement, RHF’s Secretary-General said that the campaign’s future vision focuses on the role of the private sector in mitigating the effects of the pandemic.

    - Advertisement -
    Previous articleOpen Call: Volunteers for the Bahrain Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai
    Next articleAUBH concludes the first edition of its International Innovative Teaching and Learning Conference

    RELATED ARTICLES

    MOST READ

    Diplomatic Affairs Advisor receives Director of John XXIII Foundation for Religious Studies in Bologna

    Inside Bahrain

    The National Taskforce for Combating COVID-19 announces new measures

    Wheels and Gears

    The Ultimate open-top roadster experience: windscreen version of ultra-exclusive McLaren Elva enters production

    Inside Bahrain

    The Ministry of Health increases daily vaccination capacity to 31,000 doses at 31 health centers across the Kingdom

    Inside Bahrain

    Education Ministry to launch textbooks on robotics for intermediate, secondary students

    PR This Week

    AUBH Partners with Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company to Empower Students with Practical Job Skills

    PR This Week

    AUBH concludes the first edition of its International Innovative Teaching and Learning Conference

    Inside Bahrain

    Health Minister highlights national efforts to combat the pandemic

    PR This Week

    ‘Seef Properties’ Signs Lease Agreement with ‘Al Salam Bank’ to Open its Latest Branch at ‘Al Liwan’

    PR This Week

    Investcorp supports Bahrain Defence Force Royal Medical Services

    PR This Week

    Researcher at AGU Explored Social & Technical Factors of Innovation in Smart Classrooms

    Inside Bahrain

    Feena Khair campaign’s role in overcoming pandemic’s effects highlighted at Dhofar University conference

    Inside Bahrain

    Information Ministry conducts rapid COVID-19 test for its employees

    Wheels and Gears

    Euro Motors buys back Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles at the highest guaranteed market value

    Uncategorized

    DTAC 2021 Concludes with Participation of over 3,000 Participants

    © GO ALIVE MEDIA