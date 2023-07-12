Ferrari World Abu Dhabi introduced three new characters

- Advertisement -

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi has just introduced three new characters; Bella, Jack and GIO who are welcoming guests at Abu Dhabi’s leading theme park this summer.

Bella and Jack are two enthusiastic 10-year-old Ferrari fans who are entertaining park-goers along with GIO, an aspirational super-hero in form of a genie engine-robot. As the Park’s new characters, the trio has joined Ferrari World Abu Dhabi’s extended family during summer festivities, which will be running until September 3.

The Park’s all-new characters are welcoming guests and families with all cheer and fun, promising to share their love for the legendary marquee where unforgettable Ferrari-inspired experiences await at every corner of the world’s leading theme park.

Guests will get the chance to meet and greet with the Park’s new characters and make the most out of their visit during the eventful Race into Summer in addition to Ferrari World Abu Dhabi’s record-breaking rides and attractions.