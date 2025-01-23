Field Of Dreams

Bahrain’s New Academy Elevates Football Standards

The Abdullah bin Khalid Football Academy has been inaugurated, marking a significant milestone for Bahraini football. The ceremony was led by First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports (SCYS), Chairman of the General Sports Authority (GSA), and President of the Bahrain Olympic Committee (BOC), His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

The academy, a collaborative initiative between the GSA, the Bahrain Football Association (BFA), and FIFA, was established to elevate football standards and develop local talent. Several dignitaries, ministers, officials, and members of the BFA Board of Directors attended the event. Among the international attendees was the renowned French coach Arsène Wenger, FIFA’s Head of Global Football Development.

His Highness Shaikh Khalid highlighted the academy’s role in Bahrain’s ongoing efforts to enhance football standards and nurture local talent for international competition. He emphasiSed that the academy will be pivotal in supporting young players and establishing a robust foundation for the sport’s future in the Kingdom.

Investing in talent is crucial for the future of sports, and the academy marks a significant step in enhancing Bahrain’s football infrastructure. This initiative is expected to create new pathways for national players to achieve international standards. The academy provides a comprehensive sports environment designed to enhance players’ abilities at all levels.

His Highness expressed his gratitude to everyone involved in the academy’s establishment and extended his best wishes for their success. He also commended the efforts of FIFA’s training and development department, led by Arsène Wenger, in supporting global football development initiatives. Bahrain’s selection as one of 25 countries to implement FIFA’s new talent discovery program underscores the Kingdom’s growing role in international football development.