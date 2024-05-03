FIFA President Lauds Saudi Support for Women’s Football

- Advertisement -

Following Al Nassr’s momentous victory in the Women’s Premier League, the President of FIFA, Gianni Infantino, sent a letter of congratulations, recognizing their remarkable achievement. The esteemed President expressed profound appreciation for the team’s exceptional performance throughout the season.

Infantino’s letter also extended gratitude to the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, acknowledging their unwavering dedication and extensive support in advancing women’s football in Saudi Arabia. The Federation’s tireless efforts have empowered aspiring female athletes and fostered their development.

Under the leadership of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, women’s football in Saudi Arabia continues to thrive, creating an inclusive environment where talent, passion, and determination flourish. Al Nassr’s triumph serves as a testament to the progress made and the bright future that awaits women’s football in the Kingdom.