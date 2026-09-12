Finance Minister meets Lulu Group Chairman

Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Minister of Finance and National Economy, met with Yusuff Ali, Chairman of Lulu Group. The minister highlighted the importance of enhancing food security, strengthening supply chain efficiency and ensuring the availability of local market needs. He commended Lulu Group’s active contribution to Bahrain’s retail sector and its role in meeting consumers’ needs for food products and other goods.

Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa affirmed the important role played by the private sector in supporting development efforts and creating further investment opportunities, contributing to economic growth.

The minister noted Bahrain’s commitment to providing the necessary capabilities and enabling the environment to support vital economic sectors, particularly the retail sector, given its important role in supporting the national economy and stimulating commercial activity in the Kingdom.

For his part, the chairman expressed his thanks and appreciation to the minister for his continued support for the private sector and efforts to strengthen its role in the national economy. He affirmed the group’s commitment to continuing its role and contributions to Bahrain’s food security system and enhancing its sustainability in the Kingdom.