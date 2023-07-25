- Advertisement -

The National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) recently collaborated with the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Youth Affairs to host a three-day Financial Literacy Workshop for the students of the Gifted Students Center. The initiative, which was held at the Muharraq Model Youth Center, was designed to build a foundation for financial awareness amongst the gifted youth as a key skill for their future.

The workshop was led by representatives from the bank’s CIIB Department – Dalal Alomran, Senior Associate, Yusuf Almeer, DCMS Associate at NBB, and Ali Faqihi, ARM & Sustainability Officer who shared an in-depth overview of Bahrain’s economy, its financial services industry and banking sector, as well as practical insights on ESG considerations.

NBB’s collaboration with the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Youth Affairs underscores the bank’s commitment to serving the community and educating the younger generation on the importance of financial literacy, fostering a sense of responsibility and awareness towards personal finance and money management. NBB believes that financial literacy is a vital skill that will empower the young to make informed decisions as they transition into adulthood and contribute to the economic growth of the Kingdom.

NBB consistently supports educational initiatives in the Kingdom that contribute to the development of a well-informed future generation.