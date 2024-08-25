Fintech Frontier

- Advertisement -

Bahrain Set to Host Second Edition of Fintech Forward Event

Bahrain is gearing up to host the highly-anticipated second edition of Fintech Forward, that is set to bring together global experts, financial institutions, governments, and regulators who will be diving into cutting-edge topics shaping the future of financial services.

Programmed by Economist Impact, the event will be hosted by Bahrain Economic Development Board (Bahrain EDB) and supported by the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) and Bahrain FinTech Bay (BFB).

Supported by a thriving financial services ecosystem that encompasses a diverse range of leading international conventional banking institutions and innovative financial players, including crypto asset service providers, digital payment providers, and highly specialised firms, Bahrain has solidified its position as a key fintech hub in the Middle East and North Africa region.

Building on the success of the inaugural event last year, which drew participants from around the world, Fintech Forward has established itself as a platform for forward-thinking leaders to exchange insights, collaborate on best practices, and connect with peers. Highlighting Bahrain’s remarkable strides in digital transformation, expansion of its fintech landscape, and achievements in nurturing a highly skilled talent pool to drive the growth of a thriving industry, this year’s flagship event is poised to be another resounding success.

Scheduled to take place on October 2-3 at Exhibition World Bahrain, Fintech Forward 2024 will feature an array of panel discussions addressing key themes such as generative AI, blockchain technologies, cybercrime, open banking, evolving consumer behavior, new regulations, and sustainable financial initiatives. The event, part of the 2024 Transformation Agenda series, aims to provide a platform for strategic collaboration and networking among industry leaders from Bahrain, the region, and beyond.

More information on Fintech Forward 2024, can be accessed at www.events.economist.com/fintechforward