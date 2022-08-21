First Bahraini-built satellite project launched

In fulfillment of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa’s vision, and in implementation of the directives of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, National Security Advisor and Royal Guard Commander, His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, announced the launch of a 100% Bahraini-built satellite project in the kingdom.

The project is expected to be completed and launched by the end of December 2023, HH Shaikh Nasser said, noting that this project is a distinguished achievement for the Kingdom, as a group of Bahraini youth who are qualified in the field of space sciences and technologies will contribute to building it.

HH Shaikh Nasser paid tribute to the management of the National Space Science Agency (NSSA), for the tremendous efforts they have exerted to place the kingdom among leading countries in the space sector through NSSA’s ambitious projects and participation in various specialised gatherings, in addition to the research and studies it has conducted and published in international conferences and scientific journals.

HH Shaikh Nasser expressed his appreciation for the efforts of the members of the Bahrain Space Team for their distinguished scientific contributions to the fields of space sciences and the unique innovations they have presented, which contributed to establishing an advanced technical infrastructure in the kingdom.

This confirms Bahraini youth’s excellence in various fields, and reflects their national spirit, determination and resolve to achieve everything that would enhance Bahrain’s status and scientific and technical progress, HH noted.

HH Shaikh Nasser attributed Bahrain’s space strides to HM the King’s vision and directives to develop efforts in the field of space sciences and other sciences to keep pace with the requirements of the needs of the present and the future, as well as to promote national capabilities by qualifying Bahraini youth for creativity and excellence in this field.

NSSA Board of Directors Chairman, Kamal bin Ahmed Mohammed expressed deepest thanks, appreciation and gratitude to HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad for his ongoing follow-up on NSSA’s activities and support for its national competencies, which motivated the members of the Bahrain Space Team to step up their efforts in order to implement this first-of-its-kind national project in the kingdom, and inaugurate a new phase in NSSA’s march.

He indicated that the project is part of NSSA’s new strategy that begins with the launch of the first Bahraini satellite and ends in 2028, which reflects NSSA’s unwavering resolve to achieve HM the King’s vision in this regard.

Kamal bin Ahmed expressed his pride in the distinguished achievements of the Bahrain Space Team since its establishment in 2018, pledging that NSSA will carry on its efforts to bring about more landmark achievements through its initiatives and projects that will be announced timely, and be implemented by Bahraini competencies.