Sunday, April 19, 2020
First batch of laptops donated by Southern Governor handed over to MKF

First batch of laptops donated by Southern Governor handed over to MKF

Delegated by Southern Governor, His Highness Shaikh Khalifa bin Ali bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Director of Social Programmes and Community Affairs at the Southern Governorate, Mohammed Hassan Al-Faw, visited the headquarters of the Al-Mabarrah Al-Khalifia Foundation (MKF), in the presence of MKF Executive Director, Saba Siyadi.

During the visit, Mohammed Hassan Al-Faw handed over the first batch of the laptops donated by the Southern Governor.

He asserted that HH Shaikh Khalifa bin Ali’s donation consolidates the role of community partnership across the Southern Governorate, amid the current circumstances.

Saba Siyadi lauded HH Shaikh Khalifa bin Ali’s kind gesture to support students during the current period to enable them to learn remotely.

It also strengthens the role of charity work and its positive impacts on individuals and society.

