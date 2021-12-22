First Cowboy Event Features Wide Participation

Listen to this article now

The Cowboy Committee at Bahrain Royal Equestrian and Endurance Federation (BREEF) has organised its first Cowboy event for the new season in coincidence with the Kingdom’s celebration of the National Day and HM the King’s accession to the throne.

The winners of the event were honoured by Dr Khalid Ahmed Hassan, Assistant Secretary at BREEF and Head of the Cowboy Committee as well as Mr Tawfiq Al Salehi, Director of HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa Media Office and Information Centre and Head of the Public Relations and Media at BREEF.





The event featured wide participation as well as a huge turnout of fans. Commenting on the event, Dr Hassan praised the broad participation, extending his thanks to Mohammed Jassim Hassan for supporting the event.

It’s worth noting that the function included three events. The first-place winner of the barrel competition was Sayed Ahmed Al Biladi, while the second and third places went to Yassin Al Meel and Ali Mahdi respectively. Meanwhile, Hussain Al Muwali won the T letter contest, and Fadel Rashid finished second. Third place went to Sayed Aqeel Al Jabal.

In the main event, Sayed Aqeel Al Jabal topped the podium, followed by Sayed Ahmed Al Biladi and Fadel Rashid respectively