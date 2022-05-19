First edition of Mirchi Neon Run in Bahrain to be held on May 27th

Listen to this article now

Mirchi, India’s no. 1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has made all provisions for one of its most electrifying event, the ultimate Tanmiah Mirchi Neon Run. Powered by Megamart, this year, the event will be conducted for the first time in Bahrain. So, tie your shoelaces and get ready for a fun and fitness-filled evening full of neon entertainment.

The event will be held on Friday, May 27th, at Water Garden City Beach, Manama, Bahrain. The tickets for Mirchi Neon Run are now available at www.wanasatime.com & Megamart Segaya, Manama, Muharraq and Juffair. Early buyers can bag BD 7 tickets and enjoy switch entry and the privilege of getting merchandise first. From May 21st onwards, BD 10 tickets will be available for purchase. So, grab your passes today.

The event will be organized in two parts. Foremost, the participants for Mirchi Neon Run will report at Water Garden City Beach at 5 PM. The 3 kms run will start from here till back to the pavilion, where participants will get exclusive Mirchi Neon Run merchandise. The second phase will include Bahrain’s leading Disc Jockeys (DJs): DJ Nirmal, DJ Glitz and DJ Rahul. As a cherry on the cake, DJ Ali Merchant will entertain the crowd with smashing hit songs.

Also, don’t forget that the event includes free neon merchandise, exciting activities, lip-smacking cuisine and an all-night dance party with the best DJs of India and Bahrain.

Mohammed Rafi, Country Manager, Tanmiah Chicken said, “Tanmiah believes in promoting a healthy lifestyle through our organic hormone free chicken. We wanted to be part of such activities which promote Fitness and what better than Mirchi Neon run which is promoting fitness with fun”

Mr Anil Nawani, General Manager, Megamart and Macromart said ”Mirchi Neon Run is an impressive initiative that helps bring people together for the greater good after having sustained a change in lifestyle over the past 2 years due to the pandemic, for which we applaud Radio Mirchi for taking this effort. We at Megamart believe our business is very highly centric to the Arab – Asian society, which comprises customers who we wish to connect with, and understand, which in turn would help us to provide better and unique kind of services that the market is looking for today”.

Sushma Athilat and Ajay Pillai, Program and Business Head, Mirchi Bahrain, said, “An evening filled with fun, fitness and loads of entertainment aligns perfectly with Radio Mirchi’s philosophy and philanthropy to spread laughter with utmost ease. The event is a wonderful opportunity for people to release stress and become a part of a healthier and happier world. We are sure that this dynamic event will bring Bahrain and Radio Mirchi closer.”