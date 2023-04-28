First ever all-women Counter-Strike – Global Offensive tournament at Gamers Without Borders

- Advertisement -

Playing a significant role in furthering women’s involvement in esports and gaming, Nigma Galaxy, BIG Equipa, NAVI Javelins, G2 Oya, 9 Pandas Fearless, and Ninjas in Pyjamas go head-to-head from today until Saturday for a humanitarian aid prize pool of $2.5 million

The first all-women Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) tournament at Gamers Without Borders (GWB), the world’s largest charitable esports event, will propel women’s involvement in esports, organizers said today.

Six teams – Nigma Galaxy, BIG Equipa, NAVI Javelins, G2 Oya, 9 Pandas Fearless, and Ninjas in Pyjamas – are battling it out in a single elimination bracket from today until Saturday for a humanitarian aid prize pool of $2.5 million.

Held virtually by the Saudi Esports Federation, the prize pool from CS:GO at GWB will be donated to humanitarian aid partners Direct Relief, IMC, UNICEF, King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, World Food Programme (WFP) and UNHCR. All of these organizations are improving the lives of women in need across the globe.

With figures issued last year by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Communications and Information Technology showing 48 percent of the country’s gamers are female, the inaugural tournament at GWB spotlights the rise of women across all sections of the industry.

Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan, Chairman of the Saudi Esports Federation, said: “The Saudi Esports Federation is delighted to host the first all-women Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament at Gamers Without Borders, which will play a significant role in furthering women’s involvement in esports. Our move to host the event is the latest step in numerous initiatives to ensure that women are equally represented across the esports ecosystem.

“Seeing the best women players from the best teams in the world compete at Gamers Without Borders can only help in spurring women across Saudi Arabia – and beyond – to pursue their gaming passions. Through the assistance of our humanitarian aid partners, Gamers Without Borders improves the lives of so many women and we are delighted that this event will help continue to do so.”

The CS:GO quarterfinals blasts off with G2 Oya going head-to-head with 9 Pandas Fearless today at 6pm Saudi Arabia Standard Time. The winners earn a semifinal spot versus NAVI Javelins tomorrow at 6pm.

Today’s other quarterfinal sees Ninjas in Pyjamas face BIG Equipa at 9pm for the right to play Nigma Galaxy in the semifinal tomorrow at the same time. The grand final takes place at 6pm on Saturday.

All quarterfinals and semifinals are the best of three match ups, with the final best of five.

Tune into all the live action here.