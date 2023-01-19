First in the Region B70S Launched in Bahrain

- Advertisement -

Al Haddad International Motors the dealer of Bestune in the Kingdom of Bahrain has launched the All New B70S, crossover between the B70 Sedan and the T99. The B70s comes with a Dagger-axe type 2.0 split lights, Flying buttress design spoiler. The front of B70S comes with a very aggressive look with a beast claw aerodynamic kit making the car very sleek and futuristic.

The rear light animations are very electrifying and are standard on all variants of B70S.In addition the model comes with a complex rear-spoiler unit that adds to looks of B70S.

The Bestune B70S has two engine options: a 170 hp 1.5 turbo mated to a 7-speed DCT and a 224 hp 2.0 turbo mated to a 6-speed automated manual. Both are front-wheel drive.

The Bestune B70S also offers excellent control and stability. It adopts double E circular body integrates eight safety systems and 23 active safety technologies. Moreover, the model also equipped with FAW’s latest FEEA2.0 electronic and electrical architecture, greatly enhancing the B70S’s advantages in safety, intelligent connection and driving experience.

The interior of the B70S has the Racing-grade interiors and technological cabin area. The design of the seats emphasizes the racing heavy wrapping feeling, and the low profile is full of sport flavor. It comes with a 440L storage room more than the sufficient storage in any model which gives the user an excellent space utilization.

The driving is made easier with the scepter-like electronic gear lever.

Talking about the dashboard, it comes with a Dual 12.3 inch large LCD screen + 8-inch touchscreen suspended air conditioning panel. The right dashboard uses ambient light LEDs.

The new B70S also features advanced technologies such as, Level-2 intelligent driving system functions, intelligent key, electric-powered tailgate, 360-degree panoramic images, and other functions to meet users’ expectations for luxury experience.

For more information on, please call the Bestune showroom on 177899899 or visit https://www.bestune.bh/.