First U-turn flyover in Bahrain opened

Minister of Works, Ibrahim bin Hassan Al-Hawaj, has affirmed the government’s resolve to step up efforts to continue developing the infrastructure in the Kingdom, being an important pillar of its action plan, and among its most prominent priorities and programmes aiming at the enhancing the achievements attained under the comprehensive development process, led by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, and supported by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

The minister made the statements while inaugurating the first U-turn flyover in the Kingdom of Bahrain, as part of the Al-Fateh Development project, coinciding with Bahrain’s celebrations of its national days.

The Works Minister emphasised the depth of the fraternal Bahraini-Saudi relations, praising the support provided by Saudi Arabia to projects that advance development in the Kingdom. In this regard, he commended the efforts of those in charge of the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) and their interest in following up the completion of development projects funded by SFD in Bahrain.

He indicated that the Al-Fateh Highway Upgrade Project, which is 51% complete, is among the most important strategic projects implemented by the government to provide world-standard infrastructure that meets the requirements of sustainable economic growth and meets the kingdom’s current and future needs.

The Al-Fateh Highway Upgrade Project extends from the Shaikh Hamad Causeway in the north to Mina Salman intersection in the south, and includes the development of all intersections of Al-Fateh Highway in order to provide seamless traffic movement in both directions.

It is worth noting that the project was awarded by the Tender Board to a joint venture between Nass Contracting Co. (Bahrain) and Huta Hegerfeld Saudi Ltd. (Saudi Arabia) with a contract sum of about BD 30 million, financed by the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD).

The three-year infrastructure project, which was given the go-ahead in April 2021, is under the supervision of Parsons Engineering Consultancy.