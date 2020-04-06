Fitbit announced the latest evolution of its most popular family of devices, Fitbit Charge 4™ in Bahrain. The Charge 4 and Charge 4 Special Edition will be available in Bahrain starting April 15, 2020 in stores that will be open and online through Virgin Megastore and other retailers. Featuring Fitbit’s most advanced combination of sensors and features, now with built-in GPS and Spotify – Connect & Control, Charge 4 delivers what you want most in a health and fitness tracker, paired with essential smart features and up to seven days of battery life in a sleek, swimproof design — all at an approachable price. Charge 4 includes Fitbit’s latest innovation, Active Zone Minutes, a new personalized standard based on your resting heart rate and age that tracks any workout that gets your heart pumping, from indoor biking to yoga, measuring the time you spend in each heart rate zone toward a weekly goal of 150 minutes. For more guidance and motivation in today’s environment, new content has been added to Fitbit Premium, including programs, workouts from brands like barre3, Down Dog and Physique 57, mindfulness tools, challenges and more. Along with 40 new pieces of free content, Fitbit is offering a free 90-day trial for new Premium users. With the launch of new tools, software and content, being “on Fitbit” offers even greater value for users looking to manage their overall health.

“Our mission has always been to help people around the world get healthier. In today’s extraordinary times, that mission is more important than ever, but we realize how hard it is to focus on your health and wellness. However, staying active, eating well and getting enough sleep can help reduce stress and boost immunity,” said James Park, CEO and co-founder. “To help support our users, we’re offering a free trial of Fitbit Premium and added content so our users have the right tools at home to help them stay healthy; and, with Active Zone Minutes, we are giving users a new personalized standard for health and fitness so they can get the most out of any activity that works for them and help to keep them motivated.”

Fitbit’s most advanced designed tracker uplevels fitness and deepens health

Active Zone Minutes will launch first with Charge 4, with an innovative design made to optimize GPS performance plus house other advanced sensors and capabilities while maintaining a slim, lightweight tracker form at the same approachable price and battery life. Its premium, lightweight, swimproof2 design is comfortable for all-day (and night) wear, featuring an inductive button, a scratch-resistant screen and a bright, crisp touchscreen display that is easy to view in natural light.

As the first Fitbit tracker with built-in GPS, you can leave your phone at home and get optimal performance for activities like running, walking and other outdoor excursions. Now with the ability to track your pace and distance in real-time, in addition to the 20+ goal-based exercise modes, you can access seven GPS-enabled exercise modes, including a new outdoor workout mode for any outdoor activity like hiking, running or a brisk walk. After completing a GPS-enabled workout, sync your device for a GPS-powered heat map in the Fitbit app® where you can see your workout intensity, based on your different heart rate zones along your route, to help you visualize and improve how you are performing against different terrain.