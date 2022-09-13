Five reasons why we love the new HUAWEI nova Y90, the powerful star with a massive display

- Advertisement -

If you love cool tech gadgets, especially stylish smartphones, here is something to get you excited! Huawei today announced the launch of their latest smartphone, HUAWEI nova Y90. It’s perfect for young users who are looking for an immersive viewing experience, enhanced battery life with 40W HUAWEI SuperCharge[1] and a large 5000 mAh battery[2]. What makes it all the more attractive is the 128GB[3] storage and the 50MP AI Triple Camera system, which is as impressive as it sounds.

Dubbed as the Super Powerful Star with Massive Display HUAWEI nova Y90 comes in Emerald Green, Pearl White, Midnight Black, and Crystal Blue. It will be available for pre-orders in Bahrain starting September 15 at a starting price of 87.9 BHD on Huawei’s official website and City Center Bahrain.

6.7-inch HUAWEI Edgeless FullView Display[4] for a wider field of view

Featuring a 6.7-inch HUAWEI Edgeless FullView Display, HUAWEI nova Y90 lets you view your content on a larger scale. The ultra-narrow bezels give you a high screen-to-body ratio of 94%, which, combined with the 90 Hz display refresh rate[5], gives you a smoother and more immersive experience – especially when playing games. Additionally, to provide a comfortable reading experience, HUAWEI nova Y90’s screen supports features such as smooth screen dimming control, eye comfort mode, and e-book mode to further enhance users’ viewing experience.

Quick top-ups with 40W HUAWEI SuperCharge[6]

HUAWEI nova Y90 gives you the advantage of the 40W HUAWEI SuperCharge. Just a 10-minute charge keeps your smartphone running for hours. Enjoy 2.3 hours of gaming[7] just by charging the phone for 10 minutes. In addition, the HUAWEI nova Y90 has a battery health assistant function to intelligently detect the battery health status and remind the user to take action in time[8]. Not only that, but it also makes charging faster, smarter and safer with multiple layers of protection.

5000mAh large battery[9] for long-lasting battery life

A smartphone with a small battery is no longer enough for our current lifestyle. But with HUAWEI nova Y90, you can use the phone for an entire day after a full charge of the 5000mAh large battery. Thanks to long-lasting battery life, you don’t need to constantly worry about running out of battery. Instead, just kick back and enjoy the entertainment

Plenty of storage

As HUAWEI nova Y90 comes with 128GB of storage, users have access to ample storage for their favourite apps, games or files for work and study.

50MP AI Triple Camera for detailed photos

If you are like most people, you also enjoy capturing every moment of your life and take your social media to the enxt level. The 50MP AI Triple Camera system on the HUAWEI nova Y90 consists of a 50MP high-resolution Main Camera, a 2MP Depth Camera and a 2MP macro camera, bringing you an outstanding imaging experience. Furthermore, the Super Night Mode allows users to capture night scenes, even under a low-light shooting environment, with brighter and clearer details.

It has never been easier to capture a moving subject, thanks to the AI Snapshot function that adopts Huawei’s self-developed motion detection algorithm. Using this feature, you can snap pictures of any moving subjects and objects to seize every exciting moment. Interestingly, the phone also comes with some handy features that help you realise your creativity. HUAWEI nova Y90 supports Continuous Front/Rear Recording for a seamless switch between the front and rear cameras. It also comes with a wide variety of built-in video templates to enable one-click video creation.

AppGallery

Moreover, the trusted, innovative, user-friendly and secure AppGallery is available on the HUAWEI nova Y90, where users can easily navigate, explore, find and download a wide range of high-quality apps.

[1] Supports a maximum of 40 W wired super fast charging. Only available with standard HUAWEI SuperCharge charger and cable. The actual charging power varies depending on scenarios.

[2] 5,000 mAh is typical value, the Battery Rated Capacity is 4,900 mAh. The battery is built in and cannot be removed.

[3] The available memory capacity will be less than the stated value as pre-installed software takes up a certain amount of space. There is also option for 4+128/ 6+128/ 8+128 GB.

[4] With a rounded corners design on the display, the diagonal length of the screen is 6.7 inches when measured according to the standard rectangle (the actual viewable area is slightly smaller). Data comes from Huawei Labs. FullView display is a common concept in the industry, usually referring to a screen with narrow bezels and a high screen-to-body ratio.

[5] The screen supports a refresh rate of up to 90 Hz. Under different application interface and game screen, the screen refresh rate may be slightly different, please refer to the actual experience.

[6] To reach a maximum charging rate of 40 W, the dedicated charger required, which is a separate purchase. Wired charging only. Data comes from Huawei Labs. The actual charging rate will intelligently change according to different scenarios. Please refer to the actual usage.

[7] Gaming refers to the mobile MOBA game – Arena of Valor (China version). Data comes from Huawei Labs. The actual charging rate will intelligently change according to different scenarios. Please refer to the actual usage.

[8] This feature requires HOTA upgrade support.

[9] 5,000 mAh is typical value, the Battery Rated Capacity is 4,900 mAh. The battery is built in and cannot be removed.