Flames Of Creativity

- Advertisement -

Encaustic Exhibition marks a historic milestone in Bahrain

A captivating fusion of wax and pigments is set to enchant art lovers in Bahrain. “Journey of Wax and Flames”, the country’s first-ever encaustic art exhibition, will open on Tuesday, January 14, at the Safeya Ali Kanoo Art Hub, under the patronage of Dr Shaikha May Bint Sulaiman Al Otaibi.

Showcasing the innovative works of Seema Haqiqi, Bahrain’s only encaustic artist, this exhibition promises to be a milestone in the local art scene. Encaustic art, an ancient technique involving painting with heated wax infused with pigments, brings a distinctive texture and depth to artworks, making each piece a dynamic and tactile experience. In an exclusive interview with Bahrain This Week, Seema shared her passion for this unique medium.

“Encaustic art is incredibly special because of its versatility and texture,” said Seema. “It allows for layering, sculpting, and even embedding objects. The medium is alive in a way; the wax flows and hardens, reflecting a dynamic process. It’s deeply personal and tactile, connecting me to the material on a very intimate level.”

- Advertisement -

When asked about what viewers can expect at the exhibition, Seema explained that the viewers will encounter a vibrant collection of works that blend texture, colour, and emotion, at the exhibition.

“Each piece tells a story inspired by Bahraini culture, nature, and my personal experiences. I hope to evoke curiosity and wonder, encouraging viewers to explore layers of meaning—both literally and figuratively.”

Seema also discussed the challenges and rewards of working with encaustic wax. “The wax must be heated and worked quickly before it hardens, which requires precision and adaptability. One of the biggest challenges is that the wax cools very fast, requiring the artist to work with both precision and speed to shape and layer it effectively. The unpredictability of the medium forces you to embrace imperfections and surprises, which can lead to beautiful, unexpected results.”

Drawing inspiration from nature and Bahraini culture, Seema’s work reflects her deep connection to her surroundings.

“My inspiration comes from the beauty of nature, Bahrain’s rich cultural heritage, and the emotions I experience daily. These elements manifest in my work through layered textures, earthy tones, and organic forms that reflect both tradition and modernity.”

Seema encourages aspiring artists to explore unconventional mediums.

“Be fearless and embrace experimentation. Unconventional mediums like encaustic require patience and perseverance, but they also offer limitless possibilities for creativity. Take the time to learn and practice, but don’t be afraid to develop your own style.”

Looking to the future, Seema hopes to see Bahrain continue to celebrate and nurture its artistic talent.

“By introducing encaustic art to Bahrain, I aim to diversify the artistic landscape and inspire others to explore new forms of expression. I also plan to conduct workshops to pass on this art form and encourage creativity within the community.”

Seema’s personal journey as an artist began over 12 years ago with candle-making and evolved into encaustic art.

“It’s been a path of constant learning, experimentation, and self-discovery. I’ve faced challenges, particularly as the only encaustic artist in Bahrain, but they’ve pushed me to innovate and grow.”

Besides her work in encaustic art, Seema enjoys fluid art painting, crafting, and teaching workshops. She also has a deep love for poetry, which she believes is intrinsically connected to the arts. Seema lives in Riffa, the locale in Bahrain that combines modern living with a sense of history and community.