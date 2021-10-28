Fleet Purchase of Nissan Cars by Prima Company Bahrain

Listen to this article now

Y.K. Almoayyed & Sons, the sole distributors of Nissan automobiles in Bahrain, have recently collaborated tied up with Prima Tourist Transportation and Car Rental Company, one of the leading car rental companies in the Kingdom of Bahrain, over the recent purchase of the new Nissan Patrol and Nissan Sunny.

The ceremony was organized at the Nissan showroom, Sitra, where Mr Anas Abdulla, General Manager Nissan Sales, handed over the vehicles to Mr Hussain Mohammed, Partner/General Manager–Prima, in the presence of other senior officials from Nissan, Bahrain, Y.K. Almoayyed & Sons as well as Prima Company. Also present amongst these dignitaries were Mr Mohammed Buchiri, Partner–Prima and Mr Mohanty, Senior Manager, Nissan.

Addressing a press conference organized at the hand-over ceremony, Mr Hussain Mohammed, Partner/General Manager–Prima said, “We are extremely honoured to associate with such an esteemed organization like Y.K. Almoayyed & Sons Nissan Bahrain for our business requirements. They provide us with the best solutions, tailor-made to fit our needs and budget. Being a premier car rental company in the Kingdom, it is vitally important for us to upgrade and modernize our vehicles from time to time to ensure utmost customer satisfaction. Nissan has by far been the most preferred vehicle for most of our customers”.

Mr Anas Abdulla, General Manager Nissan Sales said, “We are delighted to have handed over our Nissan Patrol and Nissan Sunny vehicles to Prima Company, a leading name in tourist transport and car rental in Bahrain, and a long-standing fleet partner to us. We are confident to say that with the acquisition of these popular and high demand editions, Prima will be able to boost its market presence even more strongly”.

Some features of Nissan Patrol include –premium infotainment system- Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, advanced safety features, remote engine starter, spacious interior, climate controlled seats, available in V6 and V8 engines.

Nissan Sunny also comes with class leading features like fuel efficiency, engine capacity, interior space, remote keyless entry, Bluetooth, AUX, USB

