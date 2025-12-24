Flipperachi: Bahrain’s Khaleeji Rap Star Conquers Bollywood on National Day Glory

As Bahrain marks its 54th National Day on 16 December 2025, the nation celebrates not just its sovereignty but the boundless creativity of its artists taking global stages. Amid the festivities, the internet is ablaze with FA9LA by Bahraini rapper Flipperachi—the pulsating entry track for Akshaye Khanna in the blockbuster Dhurandhar. Starring Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan, the film has earned praise for its intense storyline and power-packed performances, but FA9LA has stolen the spotlight. Now India’s most-streamed song and in Spotify’s Top 50, it’s inspiring Reels, rap challenges, and searches about its Khaleeji hip-hop roots.

Born Hussam Aseem in 1989 (now 36), Flipperachi began rapping at 12 and turned pro as a teen. One of Bahrain’s earliest hip-hop pioneers, he fuses hip-hop beats with traditional Khaleeji rhythms, Gulf slang, and bilingual Arabic-English lyrics—deeply rooted in his culture. His 2008 debut album Straight Out Of 2Seas gained Gulf recognition, boosted by collaborations with The Game, Shaggy, and Shaquille O’Neal. Crowned Bahraini Artist of the Year in 2024, FA9LA‘s Dhurandhar placement has catapulted Khaleeji rap to Indian and global audiences, proving Bahrain’s small size belies its massive talent.

Congratulations on the success of Fa9la. Can you reflect on life before and after Fa9la?

Fa9la did its thing when it first came out and went crazy viral, but this time around, it’s on another level. I wasn’t expecting this much love for the song, especially in India, but it’s been a mad couple of weeks since the Dhurandhar movie came out.

How did Fa9la evolve from a Bahrain club track to the soundtrack for Akshaye Khanna’s menacing entry in Dhurandhar, and what was your reaction to its viral surge?

The thing about Fa9la is that it’s a versatile track people love to vibe to, whether on TikTok, in the car, or even at a wedding. The movie producers were spot on with the song choice for the scene; they really created a special moment out of it. I’ve been enjoying watching everyone’s videos on social media since it went viral! A lot of people are getting creative with it, and I love seeing how everybody vibes to it.

What makes Fa9la resonate as Bahrain’s “Jamal Kudu” moment, blending Khaleeji rap with Indian cinema vibes?

I think it’s a combination of different things. I’m grateful for how this played out and for the major placement in the movie. The song lyrics are in Arabic (specifically Bahraini dialect), and the beat blends Indian music, Khaleeji groove, and hip hop all in one. For that to end up in an iconic scene in a major Bollywood movie made it an extra special moment.

From early 2000s Bahrain tracks like Ee Laa to your 2024 Artist of the Year win, how has the Gulf scene shaped your sound before this Bollywood break?

My music is always a fusion, and I always draw inspiration from my culture. If you listen to all the music I’ve released, there’s always an element of my background in it, whether it’s the language and lingo, cultural references, or the Khaleeji/Western fusion in DJ Outlaw’s production, which is his signature sound.

How does Fa9la‘s success position Bahrain as a hub for Arabic rap exports, inspiring the next generation of Khaleeji artists?

It’s definitely a door-opener, not just for Bahrain but the region as a whole. It’s about time our music gets exported on a global level to other markets, and I think there’s no better time than now for Arabic and Khaleeji music to have its moment.

On Bahrain’s 54th National Day, what message does Fa9la send about Bahraini creativity conquering global stages?

Everything is possible, and the sky’s the limit! I’m always proud to represent my country, and to do it on a global scale is just surreal. Being from a small country like Bahrain used to be a barrier, especially in the music industry. I’m glad to have pioneered in changing that perception and proving that we’re just as capable as artists in other markets.

On Bahrain’s 54th National Day, Flipperachi’s FA9LA stands as a triumphant anthem of Bahraini ingenuity, bridging Khaleeji rap with Bollywood’s massive reach and shattering barriers for Gulf artists. From viral Reels in India to Spotify charts worldwide, it signals a new era where Bahrain leads the export of Arabic hip-hop. As Dhurandhar continues dominating theatres, Flipperachi’s fusion sound inspires the next generation—proving that from the Pearl of the Gulf comes creativity without limits.