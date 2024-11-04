Flying Forward

- Advertisement -

Bahrain Gears Up for Bahrain International Airshow 2024

The Bahrain International Airshow (BIAS) 2024 is set to dazzle aviation enthusiasts and industry stakeholders alike from November 13-15 at Sakhir Air Base.

This edition promises an array of new aircraft in breathtaking aerial displays, featuring the B52, F35, Typhoon, F16, Mirage 2000, the Saudi Hawks, and the Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

Nearly 100 aircraft, spanning commercial and business jets to cargo andsmall planes, will be on static display, making this a must-see event.

- Advertisement -

His Highness Shaikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Personal Representative of His Majesty the King and Chairman of the Supreme Organising Committee of BIAS, chaired a committee meeting at Sakhir Air Base to confirm the readiness of all preparations for the upcoming seventh edition. “This international event will bring together local, Gulf, and global stakeholders,

featuring leading civil and military aviation manufacturers, along with key figures from the transport, research, telecommunications, and space sectors,” said Shaikh Abdullah.

Reflecting on 14 years since BIAS’s inception in 2010, he highlighted the show’s success, aligning with His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa’s strategic vision and directives. The continuous support from His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, has been crucial in ensuring the event’s success over the years.

During the meeting, logistical plans were reviewed with senior officials, including Air Vice-Marshal Mohammed bin BaHussain Al Musallam and representatives from the Transportation and Telecommunications Ministry, alongside the British event organisers, Farnborough International.

Discussions focused on finalising preparations and maintaining BIAS’s growing regional and international reputation.

Yousif Mohammed Mahmoud, Head of BIAS Group, emphasised the strong regional and international interest in the event.

“BIAS serves as a distinguished platform in the region, consistently attracting top global aviation companies since its launch in 2010,” said Mr Mahmoud .

Organised in cooperation with the Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications, the Royal Bahraini Air Force, and Farnborough International, BIAS 2024 will feature contributions from over 20 government and semi-government entities, support from 11 sponsoring companies, and participation from 223 civilian and military delegations representing more than 56 countries.

This year’s event will also welcome, for the first time, 12 international ground-handling companies from the EU, Asia, and the US, alongside VoltAero, a leading

aviation development company. With a 14,000-square-metre exhibition hall located at the royal hangar and an 86,000-squaremetre static display area showcasing over 120 aircraft, the airshow will provide a platform for displaying the latest aviation products and technologies.

The exhibition will introduce a new identity, incorporating a logo inspired by runway markings symbolising partnerships, innovation, and global trade. Mr.Mahmoud highlighted that BIAS places a strong focus on facilitating business meetings and offering new opportunities for participants through a digital guide on the recently launched platform, accessible via www.airshow.bh.

“BIAS allows companies to showcase aircraft directly from their chalets with a view of the aerial displays—an exclusive feature unavailable at other air shows,” he added.

Countries with dedicated pavilions this year include Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, China, and the US, providing visitors with a unique opportunity to explore each nation’s contributions to the aviation industry. The show offers a comprehensive programme for civilian and military delegations, facilitating connections with industry leaders and further reinforcing Bahrain’s position as a prominent aviation hub.

BIAS will also serve as a knowledge-sharing platform, hosting panel discussions with top government and private sector figures and specialised workshops aimed at Bahraini youth. One such workshop, in collaboration with Airbus, titled “The Young Engineer,” aims to inspire future innovators in the aviation field.

Additionally, BIAS is committed to encouraging young talent in aviation by partnering with universities and institutes through the Higher Education Council, allowing students to network with prominent companies, showcase their skills, and explore career opportunities within the sector.

The public can look forward to thrilling aerial performances by the Saudi Hawks, Global Stars, Sarang Helicopters, and displays of Typhoon, F-16, and commercial aircraft. BIAS will further support Bahraini startups by offering opportunities for localcompanies in entertainment, catering, and hospitality within a family zone dedicated to food trucks and vendors.

Mahmoud noted that BIAS underscores Bahrain’s entrepreneurial potential, giving startups a platform to present their products and services, expand their reach, and establish connections with investors and potential partners.

The event sponsors are Beyon Bahrain, Cityneon Holdings from Singapore, Bapco Energies, Gulf Air, Alba, Bahrain Duty Free, Bahrain Airport Services, First Motors-Genesis, DHL, Tamkeen, and Al Salam Bank.

Tickets for the public are available through the official website at a special price of BD10 for access to the trade area, while the entertainment area for families and children will be open for BD 5, with free entry for children under 16.