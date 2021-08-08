Food Vest Holding opens its 8th Fuddruckers and 26th Caribou Coffee stores in Al Liwan Hamala.

Listen to this article now

Celebrating its 25th year anniversary in the Kingdom, Fuddruckers 8th store in Al Liwan, Hamala features an explicitly modern and spacious ambience for their diners. This two-storey restaurant has a dedicated Game Zone where E-gaming competitions will be hosted by the start of October 2021. Fuddruckers is well known as fresh, never frozen, 100% USDA All-American premium-cut beef, always grill to order on a freshly baked bun along with the legendary do-it-yourself toppings bar!





- Advertisement -

The 26th Caribou Coffee store on the other hand features a 24 hours dine-in and drive-thru service, boasting an outdoor sky patio and one of the the official venue for the upcoming segment “Coffee with Cool People!” Caribou Coffee creates hand crafted blends using 100% Arabica beans, 100% premium real chocolate and fresh milk, along with a variety of sugar free syrup that delights their customers with less guilt! Caribou Coffee is also known for their daily fresh baked patisseries at their “BOU Bakery”.



