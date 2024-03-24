Foodvest Holding Hosts Annual Ghabga Initiative for Orphans and Widows in Collaboration with RHF

- Advertisement -

Foodvest Holding, a leading food industry company, recently hosted their annual Ghabga initiative for the orphans and widows of the Royal Humanitarian Foundation on March 20th at their flagship store, Fuddruckers Amwaj. This event was especially meaningful as it coincided with the 1st-year anniversary celebration of Fuddruckers Amwaj.

Esteemed collaborators in this extraordinary event include Amwaj Drive, graciously providing their prestigious venue; Ms. Sally Jad, Owner of MySpace, offering a variety of engaging activities and games for the children; Caribou Coffee, serving unlimited beverages; Marble Slab Creamery, delighting attendees with delicious treats, and, of course, Fuddruckers, catering to the youngsters with scrumptious meals.

The Head of Programs & Activities Section, Alaa Yousif Khalifa, of the Royal Humanitarian Foundation who played a pivotal role in organizing the participation of the orphans and widows, expressed his heartfelt thanks and gratitude to the organizers and the entire Foodvest Holding team.

“It’s our honor to support the community through these initiatives on behalf of the country’s children and aspiring youth,” added Foodvest Holding CEO, Mateo Ramos.

Foodvest Holding remains committed to giving back to the community and supporting those in need. Their initiative exemplifies their dedication to making a positive impact and spreading joy to those who need it most.