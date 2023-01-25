Foodvest Holding successfully organized Fuddruckers E-sports Championship

- Advertisement -

Foodvest Holding, one of the Kingdom’s leading F&B companies in the Kingdom has officially concluded the first and biggest Fuddruckers E-Sports Championship of the year in collaboration with Dallah Promotions and Bahrain Comiccon held at Al Liwan, Hamala from January 19-21, with lines piling up around the block during the gamer’s check-in from Day 1, followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony headed by HE. Rawan bin Najeeb Tawfeeqi from the Ministry of Youth Affairs alongside her Ministry Directors, Foodvest Holding CEO- Mateo Ramos, President of the Bahrain E-Sports Federation- Hussain Al Kooheji, and CEO of Seef Properties- Ahmed Yusuf.

Fuddruckers Bahrain was founded in 1995 and has been grilling the “World’s Greatest Hamburgers®” for over 27 years. It is one of Bahrain’s first family-friendly casual dining restaurants and is also renowned for its arcades. Fuddruckers, in an effort to provide its customers with an upscale and modern dining experience, has transformed its branches to include large-screen televisions and game zones with the latest Playstation consoles. This has inspired them to host tournaments to support the youth and discover Esports enthusiasts and gamers throughout the Kingdom, which is part of Fuddruckers Bahrain’s future strategy to contribute to the growth of the sports community.

The Fuddruckers Esports Tournament featured three international games: FIFA 23, Rocket League, and Tekken7, with a total cash pool of $ 3,500.

“This will be the first of many Fuddruckers Esports tournaments. With the full support of the Bahrain Esports Federation, we will continue to host initiatives aimed at promoting and making Bahrain a hub for Esports, according to Foodvest Holding CEO Mateo Ramos.