Ford to Restart European Manufacturing Production with Enhanced

Ford To Restart European Manufacturing Production With Enhanced Employee Protection Protocols In Place

Ford confirmed that it intends to restart initial production and manufacturing at most of its main continental European vehicle and engine plants from May 4.

Manufacturing will resume on May 4 in a phased approach at Saarlouis Vehicle Assembly Operations and Cologne Assembly Operations and Engine Plant in Germany; Valencia Vehicle Assembly Operations in Spain; and Craiova Vehicle Assembly Operations and Engine Plant in Romania.

Production will restart at Valencia Engine Plant in Spain on May 18, while the resumption date for Ford’s Dagenham and Bridgend Engine Plants in the United Kingdom will be confirmed at a later date.

“We need to prepare for a new environment once we are past the initial peak of the Coronavirus pandemic in Europe, with the key priority in our ‘return to work’ plan being the implementation of Ford’s global standards on social distancing and strengthened health and safety protocols in the workplace. Our employees need to know that we are taking the appropriate steps to safeguard their well-being at work,” said Stuart Rowley, president, Ford of Europe.

Production will start at a low level, prioritizing sold customer vehicle orders from dealers, and will gradually be ramped-up over the next few months before full production is resumed. The production plans take into account supplier readiness, national movement restrictions and, Ford dealer sales sites reopening in key markets, as well as customer demand.

“Maintaining the health of our workforce is the top priority when restarting production and returning to work at our plants,” said Martin Hennig, chairman, Ford European Works Council.  “Our union leaders across Europe have agreed on far-reaching measures for the best possible protection for our employees, which go beyond the nationally prescribed measures and apply to all our plants in Europe.”

A comprehensive list of Ford global standards on social distancing and employee health and safety actions in Ford’s manufacturing and other facilities across Europe will be implemented, including but not limited to:

  • Requiring anyone entering a Ford facility to use a company-provided face mask, and a face shield in select manufacturing positions and other positions where social distancing cannot be met
  • All persons entering a Ford facility to have their body temperature checked on entry with scanning equipment that meets any local or national regulations and restrictions
  • Completion of a daily, wellness self-assessment process to confirm employee fitness and readiness for work before entering a Ford facility
  • Redesigning of work areas to ensure proper social distancing guidelines are maintained and phased return to work to reduce employee density in buildings

The company also will provide all employees with a personal “care kit” on their return to work. The care kits include disposable face masks, reusable thermometer and other hygiene items.

Ford will produce face masks for use at its facilities across Europe. Company-provided face masks will be required to be worn by anyone working at or visiting a Ford site, in line with the company’s global protocols. By producing face masks for its own use, Ford is helping reduce demand on stretched supply chains for personal protection equipment also needed by medical services and other industries.   

A limited number of employees have continued to work on company sites over recent weeks to ensure the ongoing provision of critical services. From May 4, these activities also will begin to ramp up on a progressive basis towards more normal business levels.

