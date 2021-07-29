Foreign Minister meets Pakistani counterpart

Listen to this article now

Foreign Minister Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani, met today with his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi, currently on visit to the Kingdom, to attend the second meeting of the Bahrain-Pakistan Joint Ministerial Committee (JMC).

Dr. Al Zayani welcomed Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, noting the holding of the second JMC meeting between the two countries, which would deepen the strong historical bilateral relations and the growth and development that they enjoy in various fields.

He also reviewed the efforts exerted to further develop bilateral cooperation to more comprehensive levels for the benefit of the two brotherly countries and people, stressing the importance of intensifying joint cooperation in the economic, trade and investment fields to achieve the common interests of the two countries.

For his part, Foreign Minister Qureshi expressed his pleasure to visit the Kingdom of Bahrain to head his country’s delegation to the JMC meeting, stressing the keenness of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to promote bilateral cooperation frameworks with the Kingdom of Bahrain in many fields and further develop them.

He expressed his pride and appreciation for the course of existing relations between the two countries, which are based on solid foundations of mutual respect and appreciation.

He also lauded the important and vital role of the Kingdom of Bahrain in promoting security and stability in the region, wishing the Kingdom further progress and prosperity.

The meeting was also attended by the Ministry’s Undersecretary for Political Affairs, Dr. Shaikh Abdullah bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, Bahrain’s Ambassador to Pakistan Mohammed Ibrahim Mohammed, Bahrain’s Ambassador to Bahrain, Mohammed Ayub, and senior officials of the Ministry, as well as the accompanying delegation of the Pakistani Foreign Minister.