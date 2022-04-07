Thursday, April 7, 2022
    Foreign Minister receives credential copies of Thai Ambassador-Designate to Bahrain

    Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, today received Piyapak Sricharoen, who handed over to him a copy of his credentials as the Ambassador-Designate of the Kingdom of Thailand to the Kingdom of Bahrain.

     During the meeting, the Minister welcomed the Thai Ambassador, praising the advanced level of friendship and cooperation relations between the two countries, in light of their common desire to strengthen and develop them in various fields. He also wished him success in his diplomatic duties.

     The Thai Ambassador-Designate expressed his satisfaction with the continuous growth of the relations between the two friendly countries, stressing his country’s aspiration to advance their friendship and cooperation to broader levels to serve common interests, wishing the Kingdom of Bahrain continued progress and prosperity.

