Foreign Minister receives UN General Assembly President

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani, met at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs with the President of the current session of the United Nations General Assembly and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Maldives, Abdullah Shahid, who is on an official visit to the Kingdom.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs congratulated him on assuming the presidency of the current session of the UN General Assembly, praising the efforts of the United Nations in addressing global issues and challenges, and searching for solutions to benefit all humanity. He noted the strong cooperation between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the United Nations, stressing keenness of Bahrain to further advance its partnership with the UN in order to achieve the goals of sustainable development in the Kingdom.

The minister stressed the important role of the UN General Assembly in promoting security, peace and stability in the region, stressing the need for international cooperation to reach the necessary solutions to end international conflicts. He also called upon the international community to work to bring about Peace in the Middle East and end to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in accordance with the two-state solution and the resolutions of international legitimacy.

For his part, the President of the UN General Assembly praised cooperation between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the United Nations and its offices in the Kingdom to achieve the UN objectives in various development fields. He also commended the efforts of the Kingdom of Bahrain in promoting the values of peace, tolerance, peaceful coexistence and freedom of religion.

The two sides discussed a number of topics, including the efforts to combat COVID-19, climate change, combating terrorism and its funding and protecting human rights. They also discussed joint cooperation between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Republic of Maldives and ways to further enhance coordination in various fields to serve the common interests of both countries and people.

The meeting was attended by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs, Dr. Shaikh Abdullah bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, the Director General of the Mohammed bin Mubarak Al Khalifa Academy, Ambassador Dr. Muneera bint Khalifa Al Khalifa, the Chief of Human Rights Affairs, Ambassador Dr. Arwa Hassan Al-Sayed, the Acting Chief of Organizations, Ambassador Shaikha Aisha bint Ahmed Al Khalifa, and senior officials from the Ministry.

The meeting was also attended by the Acting Resident Representative of the United Nations in the Kingdom of Bahrain, Mohammed Al-Zarqani, and the delegation accompanying the UN General Assembly President.