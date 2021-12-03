Foreign Minister stresses Bahrain’s drive to tackle climate change

Listen to this article now

Foreign Minister Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani, participated virtually in the “Environmental and Climate Diplomacy for the Kingdom of Bahrain” lecture.

The lecture was delivered by the Special Envoy for Climate Affairs and CEO of the Supreme Council for the Environment Dr. Mohammad bin Mubarak bin Dayna, hosted by the Mohammed bin Mubarak Academy for Diplomatic Studies as part of the “Climate and Diplomacy” program.

Dr. Mohammad bin Mubarak bin Dayna

Dr. Al Zatani stressed the ministry’s keenness on strengthening Bahrain’s standing in terms of protecting the environment and confronting climate change, in cooperation with the Supreme Council for the Environment and other relevant authorities.

He indicated that the world is facing many unusual cross-border challenges that require intense international diplomatic cooperation, including terrorism, epidemics, and climate change. He valued the lectures and programs organized by the Ministry to raise awareness in this regard.

Members of the Mohammed bin Mubarak Academy for Diplomatic Studies

He also commended the efforts exerted by the Supreme Council for the Environment headed by the Personal Representative of His Majesty the King and President of the Supreme Council for the Environment, His Highness Shaikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Khalifa, to coordinate national and international efforts to protect the environment.

Dr. bin Dayna commended the ministry’s support for the efforts of the Supreme Council for the Environment at the international level, stressing the Council’s keenness to cooperate in order to promote Bahraini diplomacy in the field of climate change and the environment.