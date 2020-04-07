Foreign Ministry Undersecretary Dr. Shaikha Rana bint Isa bin Daij Al-Khalifa released the update number of returnees as she was hosted by the “Be Aware” programme on Bahrain TV channel. Bahrain has so far evacuated over 1200 citizens from overseas countries due to the outbreak novel coronavirus (COVID19) pandemic.

She commended the strenuous efforts exerted by the National Taskforce for Combating COVID-19, led by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and First Deputy Prime Minister.

She said that the Foreign Ministry exerted all efforts through different directorates, embassies and consulates abroad to survey the number of Bahraini in overseas countries and plan their evacuation, staring with Bahraini students in China particularly – in addition to Iran, Iraq, Morocco, Jordan, the GCC and other countries.

Dr. Shaikha Rana bint Isa bin Daij Al-Khalifa said that the Foreign Ministry had also coordinated the evacuation plan with the Ministry of Health and the National Taskforce for Combating COVID-19.

The Government had announced details of the contingency evacuation plan over Bahraini citizens abroad during a meeting which was held with the Council of Representatives on the 29th of March.

She stressed Bahrain’s success in managing the crisis competently and taking the adequate precautionary measures to combat the pandemic, which earned the World Health Organisation (WHO) praise.

She stressed the Foreign Ministry’s coordination with the Jafferi Endowments Directorate to provide a new accommodation for 140 Bahrainis who were left stranded after their hotel in Mashhad threw them out.

Dr. Shaikha Rana bint Isa bin Daij Al-Khalifa stressed Bahrain’s ability to overcome the crisis, led by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa A;-Khalifa. She also paid tribute to His Royal Highness Prime Minister Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al-Khalifa and HRH the Crown Prince.