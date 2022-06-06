Foreign Ministry Undersecretary hails Bahrain’s efforts to protect the environment

Listen to this article now

Foreign Ministry Undersecretary for Political Affairs Dr. Shaikh Abdullah bin Ahmed Al Khalifa lauded the directives of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, to support Bahrain’s achievements and step up the protection of the environment and biodiversity.

He also expressed his pride in the government’s achievements, with the follow-up by the Supreme Council for the Environment, headed by HM the King’s Personal Representative His Highness Shaikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

He highlighted the council’s initiatives to preserve the environment and support sustainable development in accordance with a legislative system and advanced national strategies that were reinforced by the issuance of Law No. (7) of 2022 concerning the environment, and the Kingdom’s accession to many regional and international agreements.

In a statement marking the World Environment Day he expressed pride in the ministry’s participation in the national campaign for afforestation under the slogan “Forever Green,” with the support of Her Royal Highness Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa, Wife of HM the King and President of the Supreme Council for Women.