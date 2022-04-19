Forever Green campaign objectives in Muharraq achieved

Listen to this article now

The National Initiative for Agricultural Development (NIAD) has planted 240 Neem and Hibiscus Tiliaceus trees over 1,000 linear meters alongside the Shaikh Khalifa bin Salman Highway leading to Khalifa Port.

The planting, in cooperation with the Ministry of Works, Municipality Affairs and Urban Planning and the Supreme Council for the Environment, was generously supported by the Standard Chartered Bank – Bahrain.

It was the ultimate afforestation of the sites planned within the first phase of the Forever Green campaign in Muharraq Governorate.

The campaign has completed six major projects: Road 105 in Busaiteen, Arad Walkway, Al Ghus, Samaheej Walkway and Busaiteen Corniche.

The support from Standard Chartered Bank – Bahrain reinforces national endeavors to expand the green area in the Kingdom and promote the environmental and agricultural sectors.

This is in line with vision of HM King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa to reduce the impact of climate change and strengthen food security to achieve the aspirations of HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, and HRH Princess Sabeeka bint Ebrahim Al Khalifa, HM the King’s wife, and President of NIAD Consultative Council.

The ceremony was attended by NIAD Secretary-General Shaikha Maram bint Isa Al Khalifa and the General Director of Muharraq Municipality Ibrahim Al Jowder.

Standard Chartered Bank was represented by Head of Corporate Affairs Noora Al Nusuf on behalf of the CEO, Head of Legal for Bahrain and the Middle East Deena Al Hilli, and other officers.

The “Forever Green” campaign was launched on October 20 under the patronage of HRH Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa.

The campaign to turn Bahrain greener with the planting of 50,000 trees and shrubs aims to support the state’s strategies through coordination with the public and private sectors to sustain the development of the agricultural sector in Bahrain.

It also seeks to highlight the aesthetic features of the Kingdom and its interest in agriculture as a historical heritage and strive to increase and expand the green area.